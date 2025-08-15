Love Lamb Week marks 10 years with UK-wide push to champion farmers

British lamb is taking the spotlight this September as farmers and industry leaders unite to celebrate a decade of the Love Lamb Week initiative.

A packed programme of activity from 1-7 September will celebrate lamb’s versatility, nutritional value, and the farmers and landscapes behind its production.

First launched a decade ago by Cumbrian farmer Rachel Lumley to boost lamb consumption during peak season, Love Lamb Week has grown into a key fixture in the farming calendar.

Farmers have played a leading role in driving the campaign’s success by sharing their own stories on social media, helping consumers connect with where their food comes from.

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) is spearheading the campaign, working alongside AHDB in England, HCC in Wales, LMC in Northern Ireland, and other major industry groups.

Emma Heath, director of marketing at QMS, said: “We are delighted to be working collaboratively with the other levy boards and the wider stakeholder group, including the National Sheep Association (NSA) and the NFU.

"It’s a great opportunity to celebrate lamb and the farmers and climate we have in the UK which makes it the perfect place to rear lamb.”

The campaign will also extend QMS’s popular Make it Lamb initiative, offering consumers inspiring recipes.

Katie James, NSA communications manager, said: “Love Lamb Week is about more than just promotion – it’s about building pride, awareness, and lasting support for our sector.

"As we reflect on ten years of championing lamb production and UK sheep farming, we know the campaign’s real success is driven by farmers, highlighting their commitment to sustainable farming, and showcasing the delicious, nutritious product they work so hard to produce."

Each levy board is rolling out its own promotional push: In Scotland, QMS will highlight Scotch Lamb across social media, press, and influencer partnerships, supported by video content and consumer PR.

In England, AHDB will launch a paid social media campaign, in-store product stickers, recipe resources, and children’s educational packs.

In Wales, Hybu Cig Cymru's (Meat Promotion Wales) ‘Experts in their field’ campaign will include TV, digital, social media and retailer partnerships, with new recipes and farmer stories.

In Northern Ireland, the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) will run farm education programmes, sampling events, farmer testimonials, and a Love Lamb Week landing page backed by a radio partnership.

Industry groups including NFU and Red Tractor are also supporting the week, highlighting lamb’s role in shaping rural landscapes, boosting biodiversity, and delivering high welfare and production standards.

Liam Byrne, AHDB’s director of marketing, said: “We are thrilled to team up with the industry and champion British lamb, recognising the incredible hard work of our farmers.

"They work tirelessly with nature to produce naturally delicious lamb, playing a crucial role in putting food on our plates.”