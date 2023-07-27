Love Lamb Week returns to highlight British lamb's credentials

Love Lamb Week is set to make a return in September to promote British lamb by teaming up with popular farming influencers on social media to share ‘Shepherds and their Pies’.

The UK sheep sector is preparing to celebrate another Love Lamb Week at the beginning of September following a year of market turbulence.

Farmers are being encouraged to spur on their local community to get involved in promotional activities for the annual campaign.

The week, which commence 1-7 September, aims to highlight to consumers the advantages of the UK climate, with its rainfall and lush grass, making it the ideal place to produce lamb.

Promoting the meat during the initiative will be farmer influencers who will showcase the natural landscape and sustainability credentials of their own farms as well as cooking up their favourite shepherd's pie recipe.

The 'Shepherds and their Pies' social campaign will feature modern, creative takes on the traditional shepherd's pie, focusing on the value, versatility, and tastiness of lamb mince.

Major retailers will be promoting Love Lamb Week on their websites and consumers will find on-pack stickers in store on mince, lamb chops, shoulder joints, and meatballs.

The industry-wide initiative is supported by industry groups including AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), NFU and Red Tractor, among others.

Carrie McDermid, head of marketing at AHDB, said: “The ‘Shepherds and their Pies’ campaign aims to encourage producers, farmers, and butchers alike to sing the praises of UK lamb.

"[They will] reassure consumers, during a time when food prices are rising, that lamb mince can be a tasty, good value and easy-to-use ingredient in their family meals.”