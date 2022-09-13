Love Lamb Week shares positive stories of UK sheep farming

Farmers, retailers and social media influencers came together to celebrate the sustainable credentials of sheep farming as part of Love Lamb Week 2022 at the beginning of September.

The annual campaign, backed by the National Sheep Association (NSA), UK levy boards and farming unions, once again attracted high profile attention.

Farmers shared stories of their sheep farming systems, the environmental management that goes hand in hand with that and also the meat's nutrition.

A variety posts were published on social media, including recipes, farming daily tasks and also restaurant meals available with British-produced lamb.

Bizza, a shepherdess from Warwickshire, talks about animal welfare standards and reminds you to look for the @RedTractorFood logo to ensure you are eating the best, nutritious, British lamb ?? #BackBritishFarming #LoveLambWeek pic.twitter.com/NRd0hcKA84 — National Farmers' Union (@NFUtweets) September 7, 2022

Celebrity chefs also found publicity in national media, encouraging shoppers to add different lamb cuts to their weekly shopping baskets.

Further industry promotion from the UK levy boards will now continue into the autumn as several high profile campaigns carry on where Love Lamb Week has left off.

NSA communications manager, Katie James said this year's Love Lamb week had provided "a great opportunity to showcase all that is so fantastic about our industry."

It's #lovelambweek so @debbiesutcliffe served shoulder of #woldslamb roasted on the bone. Absolutely delicious, so sweet and tender. Followed by pineapple upside down sponge pudding and ice cream but no picture as I had eaten it before I remembered to take a picture ???? pic.twitter.com/KlzNdkfPdO — Charlie Sutcliffe (@ChasSutcliffe) September 4, 2022

She said: "Our members responded. The sector should take pride from the way in which it promoted itself during the week’s campaign.”

Having acted as the faces of the campaign since last year, Amy Matravers from Leicestershire and Ernie Richards from the Herefordshire-Powys border kept the campaign’s social platforms busy sharing stories.

Mrs James added: “Special recognition must go to our ‘Lambassadors’, Amy and Ernie, who worked so hard to keep the Love Lamb social accounts so active and engaging all week."

Your wonderful British countryside, maintained and cared for by British farmers, creating habitats for our native wildlife ????. #LoveLambWeek

Join the #LoveLamb conversation with our social media infographics ? https://t.co/OESJ99DYgf pic.twitter.com/ShVyXrlcaC — AHDB (@TheAHDB) September 6, 2022

Love Lamb Ambassador and Leicestershire sheep farmer Amy said: “Thank you to everyone who engaged with #LoveLambWeek. I’d love to keep the momentum going all year round promoting our produce - #LoveLamb.”

Ambassador and Welsh Borders sheep farmer Ernie added: “Being a Love Lamb Ambassador, not only for Love Lamb Week, but all year, has been brilliant to promote and educate about UK sheep farming.

"This year’s campaign appears to have really inspired the sheep farming community to get involved with this promotion also.”

Love Lamb Week was first established in 2015 by late Cumbrian sheep farmer Rachel Lumley.

Since then, its reputation has grown ensuring it is now firmly fixed in the sheep farming calendar at a time of peak supply of British produced lamb.