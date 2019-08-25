Love Lamb Week to encourage better use of carcase

A top Yorkshire chef and farmer's daughter is championing nose-to-tail lamb use during the campaign

Yorkshire farmer’s daughter and Great British Menu chef Stephanie Moon is calling on chefs to make better use of the lamb carcase as the country prepares for Love Lamb Week.

The annual campaign, commencing from the 1st of September to the 7th, aims to change perceptions of when to eat lamb.

It highlights that the highest volume of UK product is actually available during the last six months of the year, despite many consumers typically choosing to enjoy lamb around Easter time.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) will be involved in the industry-wide campaign, alongside AHDB Beef & Lamb and other UK levy bodies.







Stephanie Moon believes that anybody could have a go at cooking with lower cost, and delicious, cuts.

Her dish, ‘Lamb Feast,’ is a simple barbecue dish designed to make cooking with lesser used lamb cuts such as breast, kidney and tongue more accessible.

Having lambed sheep as a child, she went on from farming to develop her culinary skills at the Dorchester in London.

While lamb faces declining sales and export challenges, the meat remains a key part of her menu.

“I find it fascinating that people will cook lamb cutlets, they’ll cook a leg of lamb on a Sunday or a rack of lamb for a special occasion, but they’ll not cook a kidney or a lamb breast,” said Ms Moon.

“We’ve got a responsibility to make people interested in other cuts. For me it’s very important to utilise the whole lamb not just the favourite bits.”

Her recipe is brand new and included in the latest round of AHDB’s ‘Off the Block’ series which aims to increase use of the whole beef and lamb carcase, improving value for money and reducing waste.

She continued: “People are becoming more adventurous with their food and I’d like to hope this lamb dish which I’ve shared in the ‘Off the Block’ video will inspire chefs and home cooks to give it a try, particularly in Love Lamb Week.”

AHDB’s Quality Standard Mark, which works with butchers and the food services industry to promote beef and lamb, has led the development of the Off the Block series to increase carcase use.