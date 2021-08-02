Love Lamb Week to return with sustainability focus

Sheep producers will help shine a light on the sector's sustainability credentials as part of this year's Love Lamb Week running from 1 September.

The annual initiative is celebrating its seventh year with a focus on the sustainability of UK lamb production and the role it plays in maintaining landscapes.

Running from 1- 7 September, the weeklong event will also aim to remind the British public on the unique taste of lamb.

As with previous years, the industry-wide initiative is supported by AHDB, the National Sheep Association (NSA), the NFU and Meat Promotion Wales, among others.

A new collection of digital assets has been developed by AHDB to encourage producers and the wider industry to celebrate lamb’s qualities on the plate and in the field.

One of the key components from last year’s campaign push is to return, with 3,000 promotional kits sent to high-street butchers and farm shops.

These kits will contain posters and recipe cards with key sustainability messages.

This year’s LLW campaign will introduce the next wave of AHDB’s ‘We Eat Balanced’ campaign which re-launches this autumn.

Evaluation of January’s campaign showed a 4 percentage point shift in consumers believing that red meat - including lamb - was naturally produced.

Rebecca Miah, AHDB’s strategy director for beef and lamb said: “British farmers understand managing their livestock in a considered and sustainable way is a key responsibility – which they continue to embrace.

"They are doing this with progress made in recent years in areas such as grassland management and genetics.

“Through the LLW campaign, the sheep sector can shine a light on the journey to deliver prime lamb cuts to consumers the length and breadth of the country.

"The best people, delivering the best produce.”

The industry initiative is also supported by Quality Meat Scotland, Livestock Meat Commission Northern Ireland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Red Tractor.