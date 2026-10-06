Lubricants industry veteran Nigel Bottom appointed VLS chair

Nigel Bottom has served as a VLS director since 2015 and has held senior roles across the UK lubricants sector

Nigel Bottom has been appointed chairman of the Verification of Lubricant Specifications (VLS), taking over leadership of the UK body responsible for investigating lubricant performance claims and technical compliance.

Bottom, group managing director of Witham Group, succeeds Darren Frogson, chief executive of Exol Lubricants.

VLS is an independent, industry-backed organisation which assesses whether oils and greases meet the technical standards claimed by manufacturers and suppliers.

Bottom has led Lincoln-based Witham Group since 2005.

The third-generation, family-owned company manufactures lubricants, paints and specialist products and has a history stretching back more than a century.

Under Bottom’s leadership, the business has expanded its technical capabilities and sustainability work while retaining its Royal Warrant, first awarded in 1991.

He has also held a number of senior roles across the UK lubricants sector.

Bottom has served as a director and vice-president of the United Kingdom Lubricants Association (UKLA) since its formation in 2006 and was president of the organisation from 2012 to 2014.

He has been a VLS director since 2015.

Bottom said he wanted to use his new role to support fair competition and maintain the organisation’s work on non-compliance.

“I am honoured to accept this new role and in my time as VLS Chair, I am keen to champion an open and fair market that benefits all and maintain VLS’s track record in managing non-compliance,” he said.

“I look forward to working with everyone at the VLS to further improve the UK lubricant industry’s standards.”

VLS company secretary David Wright thanked outgoing chairman Darren Frogson for his contribution to the organisation.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Darren Frogson, and we thank him for his support for VLS in his time as Chair and as a board member,” he said.

Wright said VLS would continue working to maintain confidence among people and businesses using lubricant products.

“We look forward to working with Nigel and maintaining VLS’s work to ensure the continued confidence and trust of end users in the lubricant products they use,” he said.

“In an increasingly complex market, VLS's work to uphold standards and protect and educate end users is more important than ever.”