Lynx announces special offer on front linkages

UK agricultural equipment and machinery importer Lynx Engineering has announced it is running a special promotion on Zuidberg front linkages.

The company is offering 50% off the normal retail price of a weight carrier with every Zuidberg front linkage ordered in the month of September.

The promotion coincides with news of the latest additions to the Zuidberg front linkage range available through Lynx Engineering’s nationwide network of dealers.

The new releases include lift systems for the New Holland T4 and T4S Stage 5 Series, the Case Farmall C Stage 5 Series and the John Deere 8R MY 20 Stage 5 range.

The releases add further to the huge Zuidberg front linkage portfolio which already covers the great majority of tractors currently operating on farms in the UK.

Customers can check to confirm there’s a Zuidberg front linkage for their tractor by visiting the Lynx Engineering website, where farmers can pinpoint the Zuidberg front linkage that is perfectly matched to their particular tractor make and model.

Whilst front linkages are considered by some to be a commodity purchase, with little difference between the products on offer from various manufacturers, Lynx Engineering managing director, Nick Ewbank, claims this is a mistaken impression.

“Not all front linkages are the same, far from it," he said, "Zuidberg has established a reputation for superior build quality, efficient, long-life performance and guaranteed perfect fit.

“The attention-to-detail in Zuidberg’s design and manufacturing sets it apart from other brands. Intelligent design features include a very compact profile which maintains the tractor’s maximum ground clearance and steering angle. Zuidberg’s build-quality is well-proven.

"For example, a cast base frame offers superior strength compared to the traditional welded construction still used by some manufacturers."

He added: "In addition, all lift cylinders feature a hardened, chrome-plated piston rod and industrial grade, spherical cylinder bearings, which can be easily greased and, if necessary, replaced. All that translates into longer life without play."

Zuidberg front linkages are supplied with a multi-valve as standard for setting single or double-acting and transport positions.

The linkage package also comes with a top link, balls and towing hook as well as a top plate ready for the fitting of front hydraulics and chain hooks.

The Weight Carrier on offer with the front linkage is of a robust, 3-point mounting design to securely retain the tractor’s basic weight unit.

The weight capacity of the Carrier is between 700 and 1600kg depending on the tractor make and model.

Zuidberg Weight Carriers are tractor-specific in their design to ensure a perfect, snug fit and can be quickly and easily installed at the time of fitting the front linkage.