Lynx launches new Eggers PT 302 dynamometer

Agricultural machinery importer Lynx Engineering has announced the arrival of a new dynamometer into the UK market.

The new Eggers PT 302 dynamometer is the latest model in the Eggers range manufactured by Germany-based KL Maschinenbau.

It replaces the PT 301 and delivers a performance of 816hp (600kW) for quick tests and 462hp (340kW) for the full load curve.

This is more than enough power to test almost all of the tractor types currently on the market and even some harvesting machines.

The PT 302 has been given a full bodywork makeover, compared with its predecessor, with a design that now echoes that of its larger stablemate, the PT 501.

There is, for example, a rear storage compartment for half drive shafts and main drive shaft, plus a roller shutter door.

Other carry-overs from the bigger PT 501 unit are the side storage compartment for the user console.

There are three models to choose from in the new PT 302 range. Mobile units are available with either a single axle trailer for manoeuvrability or double axle for stability. A fixed workshop variant completes the line-up.

Eddy current braking technology

As with other units in the EGGERS range, the PT 302 measures torque and rotational speed separately.

The generator, which is used to load the engine, incorporates a hub to measure torque and a speed sensor to record revolutions per minute.

From these precisely measured values, the control electronics calculate the performance of the engine under test against the specified power profile.

Because the generator is used as a braking medium with the sole task of loading the engine and not for power measurement, any potential inaccuracies such as constantly changing efficiencies of the generator are eliminated.

Quickly and easily calibrated, the dynamometer can be shut down immediately after the test without the need for after-cooling.

The PT 302 is available with optional, easy to use analysis software developed in close collaboration with agricultural machinery technicians. Data transfer to a PC or laptop is via cable or Bluetooth.

Also new is the AdBlue consumption meter for determining and documenting fuel consumption in combination with engine power. Measurement is documented in litres per hour and grammes per kilowatt-hour.

Dealers across the UK can either book dyno tests to be conducted by a Lynx technician on the dealer’s premises, or dynamometers can be purchased through Lynx and, if necessary, supported with training.