Lynx to distribute Düvelsdorf product range in Ireland

Lynx Engineering has been appointed by Germany-based Düvelsdorf Handelsgesellschaft mbH as the sole distributor of the firm's range of grassland maintenance, agricultural and forestry equipment for Ireland.

A family-owned business established more than ninety years ago, Düvelsdorf is one of Europe’s leading names in grassland technology.

It has broadened its range to include a variety of silage, tillage and seeding products as well as sweeping machines, transport boxes, front loader implements and snow clearing equipment.

Alongside the expansion of its product range, Düvelsdorf continues to grow its international network of importers and distributors across western and northern Europe.

Nick Ewbank, managing director for Lynx Engineering, sees this latest addition to the Lynx product offering as a perfect fit with its existing ranges of tractor implements and accessories.

“Lynx has long been associated with products and systems designed to maximise the productivity and versatility of the tractor," he said.

"The addition of Düvelsdorf's extensive line of grassland maintenance and cultivation equipment sits very nicely within our existing product portfolio.

"We can see real potential for sales growth in Ireland with some 84% of the country’s total agriculture area devoted to grass, predominantly with beef, dairy and sheep enterprises."

Lisa Broihan, international sales manager for Düvelsdorf, added: “We see a major opportunity to establish the Düvelsdorf brand in Ireland where farmers demand machinery that is well designed, solidly built, reliable and competitively priced.

"The experience of the Lynx team and their established and extensive dealer network across the island of Ireland will be a real asset in our drive to develop a significant presence in this important market.”

Lynx will be marketing and distributing the full range of Düvelsdorf products, delivered along with product support and parts supply, through its dealer network.

The focus initially will be on grassland maintenance and cultivation equipment including rakes, rollers and seeders, as well as silage rollers, bale spikes, transport boxes and sweepers.