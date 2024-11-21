Lynx to show first UK installation of new STOLL ISOBUS front loader

Visitors to the Lynx Engineering stand at LAMMA will witness for the first time the new STOLL ProfiLine ISOBUS front loader, fully installed and working on a new tractor.

The hydraulically controlled Stoll ISOBUS Connected loader system requires no specific loader or mid mount valves on the tractor.

Instead, it delivers full integration of the front loader controls with the tractor system via the tractor’s onboard joystick and ISOBUS terminal.

This means that fitting the loader and connecting it with the tractor’s existing ISOBUS control platform will take substantially less time in the workshop compared with a typical assembly routine requiring a separate, dedicated loader control system, joystick and hydraulics.

Once installed, as many as 12 additional functions become available, selectable via the tractor’s display terminal and set according to parameters defined by the operator.

At LAMMA 2025, Lynx Engineering staff will invite visitors into the tractor cab and walk them through the integration of the ISOBUS loader system with the tractor’s onboard ISOBUS system.

Nick Ewbank, managing director of Lynx Engineering, the sole importer and distributor for Stoll in the UK and Ireland, believes that the market for the new ISOBUS compatible loader will not be limited to larger tractors.

“The benefits of this new system are not confined to operators of tractors of 180hp plus," Mr Ewbank explained.

"We are looking to aim at tractors from 120hp upwards where ISOBUS functionality can be specified as an option for other farm machinery operations such as diet feeders and fertiliser spreaders.

(Photo: Lynx Engineering)

“Having a loader that can weigh meal and add up total weights could be a distinct advantage. In addition, programmable working heights, working windows and repeatable operations can improve tractor/loader and operator productivity on a daily basis.

"We will also be looking at the contractor sector where lifting and loading are an everyday occurrence. For silage contractors who wrap and stack bales, being able to program the squeeze pressure of the bale handler on the bale without deformation will be a key feature."

The firm expects that it will be taking delivery of its first batch of ISOBUS Connected front loaders from Stoll in Germany within the next month.

As regards the projected retail price point for the new loader, Lynx says it expects it to be only marginally more money than a normal ProfiLine FZ loader with Pro Control electronic joystick.

Visitors will be able to see the STOLL ProfiLine ISOBUS front loader at the Lynx Engineer stand at LAMMA, (Hall 20: Stand 520).