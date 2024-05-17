Lynx to unveil AGRIbumper front weight and tractor bumper system

Lynx Engineering has announced it will unveil its new AGRIbumper variable front weight and tractor bumper system at the upcoming Cereals event.

The British machinery firm will be showcasing the range at Cereals on stand 922 and how the system combines highly versatile ballast solutions with significantly enhanced on-road visibility and safety.

All AGRIbumper variable front weight and tractor bumper systems give other road users more visual awareness of a tractor on the road and its width.

The Baseline system with its daytime running lights, indicators, width marker poles and reflector chevrons can be fitted around a tractors front linkage leaving the arms free to be used for implement lifting and carrying.

The Baseline framework also accepts special add-on weights to ballast the tractor front axle for better in field traction and performance.

The Fronthitch Line is a new toolbox weight fitted to the tractor’s front linkage. It is a steel encased weight, compact in size, with a 65-litre toolbox.

Using similar variable density technology as other weights in the Lynx range, the size of the weight does not change. The weight ranges from 400-1000kg in 200kg increments.

Other AGRIbumper lines to be offered by Lynx include the front-linkage mounted Toolbox Line featuring a spacious 145-litre cargo box and variable front weights up to 1800kg, and the FixLine range which provides solutions for tractors with no front linkage fitted.

Visibility features for Fronthitch Line, Toolbox Line and FixLine product ranges are the same as the Baseline range.

Other machinery displays on the Lynx stand will include:

• New Holland tractor fitted with Stoll FZ41-25 loader and bucket and rear counterweight, Zuidberg 2.8t front linkage with AGRIbumper Baseline system.

• A wider range of front weight systems using different cast materials and variable density technology to cater to all ballasting needs.

• Zuidberg Front Linkage and PTO systems

• Dromone pickup hitches and D80 ball hitches

• Düvelsdorf 3m Grass Rake Expert system with air seeder, for grassland rejuvenation.