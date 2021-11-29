Lynx to unveil new Stoll front loaders

Visitors to LAMMA 2022 will be the first in the UK to have the opportunity of viewing the new generation of Stoll ProfiLine front loaders which are to be showcased by UK importer, Lynx Engineering, on their Stand No. 20.520 in Hall 20.

Behind the smart, new look of this latest generation of ProfiLine loaders are a range of technical developments and new, innovative design features that further improve the ProfiLine’s capacity, all-round performance, operating safety and serviceability.

Stoll have also extended the ProfiLine model choice in a range designed to ensure a perfect fit on tractors between 50 and 300hp+.

The new ProfiLine range incorporates the technology platform on which an increasing range of loader functions will be made available in the near future.

These include the options of Work Area Restrictions, a system of sensors which, for example, can automatically restrict loader height when working in barns with low overhead space.

Payload Weighting will also be available, enabling operators to weigh the load on the job, ensuring material loading accuracy in real time for bucket work or when handling bales, silage, big bags and pallets.

These new systems, together with Electronic Self-Levelling, will sit alongside established ProfiLine features such as the Drive-In System, Return to Dig, Comfort Drive, Hydro-Fix, Anti-Lowering Guard, rapid implement attachment using Euro-frame or Combi Headstocks and Stoll’s unique Re-scooping function which ensures the bucket is always full with no trickle losses.

This works by increasing the maximum tilt angle of between 40° and 46° on the ground up to 64° by re-scooping when lifting. Boom work lights and cameras are also available.

The new generation ProfiLine is now equipped with an even stronger double-acting lifting cylinder, which translates into more lifting power. In addition, Stoll’s renowned Z-Kinematics technology has been further improved.

Z-Kinematics frees the operator’s view of the implement by concealing the mechanical parallel guide rods within the lifting arm booms. It also allows the front loader to be mounted closer to the driver’s cab. This means that attachment components are in the best position possible to reduce the load on the tractor.

Stoll’s engineers have now lengthened the lower lift arm to provide increased lifting height, while the cross bar has been optimally positioned for maximum operating visibility.

As with all ProfiLine models, rugged construction, durability and ease of operation and maintenance feature strongly across the new model range. For example, Stoll have eliminated the need to regularly replace hose lines by using wear-free steel hydraulic pipes instead of rubber.

Hydraulic lines are fully protected but can be freely accessed under the beam and, thanks to Stoll’s Hydro-Fix system, hydraulic lines can be quickly connected and disconnected – with one hand.

Furthermore, all new generation ProfiLine Loaders are fitted with oversized large pin diameter and bushing, with lubrication point that can be easily accessed from outside.

The complete line of Stoll’s next generation of ProfiLine loaders will be available to order from Lynx Engineering dealers across the UK and Ireland in the first quarter of 2022.

Also new on the Lynx stand will be a new range of Zuidberg steel encased magnetite weight units with optional integrated toolbox, a new Stoll Solid 40-22MS front loader which extends the Solid range with more lift height to 4.0m and a lift capacity of 1530kg at full height and is specifically designed for lighter tractors needing to lift more.

New from Dromone on the Lynx stand will be the automatic Fendt ball hitch, which provides a fully automatic ball hitch operation without leaving the tractor seat, plus a new telehandler rear pick up hitch with increased vertical lift capacity to 3.0t from 2.5t.