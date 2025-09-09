M&S calls for legally binding UK food security target

Marks & Spencer has launched a new strategy to support British farmers and called on the government to set a legally binding target for food security.

The retailer’s 'Plan A for Farming' outlines measures to strengthen ties with its network of almost 10,000 farms and to encourage more domestic production of food eaten in the UK.

M&S confirmed it will continue sourcing 100% British beef, chicken, pork and milk. All its Christmas turkeys are already British, and from Easter 2026 the retailer said it would only sell British lamb.

The plan also includes support for growers to lengthen the season for UK produce such as asparagus, broccoli and strawberries, enabling customers to “buy British for longer”.

Alex Freudmann, managing director of M&S Food, said: "We’ve invested millions to support our farmers who produce it. But the future of British agriculture can’t rest on industry alone.

“That’s why we’re backing our farmers in their call for government to step up – starting with a clear, legally binding target to increase the proportion of food eaten in Britain that is grown here. It’s time to turn warm words into action.”

Other measures include a £14m investment in sustainable farming and innovation, half of which will be spent over the next five years.

The company has set a target that all British products it sells will come from farms using regenerative practices by 2030.

Two new supply chain standards were also announced: the Angus Gold Standard for Aberdeen Angus beef, and an Enhanced Milk Pledge, which M&S said would focus on animal health, regenerative practices and community engagement.

Alongside its own pledges, the supermarket chain echoed calls from farmers for greater government action.

It said ministers should simplify support schemes by replacing complex grants with clearer incentives and allowances, ensure trade deals reflect UK food standards, and expand apprenticeships to encourage more young people into farming.

Mr Freudmann concluded that a food security target, alongside net zero commitments, would “tilt the balance in farmers’ favour” at a time of pressures from climate change, biodiversity loss and rising costs.