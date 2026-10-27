M&S cuts beef, lamb and pork prices while pledging to protect farmers

The supermarket says its British farming suppliers will not bear the cost of its latest meat price cuts

Marks & Spencer is cutting prices on British beef, lamb and pork by up to 26%, while insisting farmers will not receive less money despite shoppers paying less at the checkout.

The supermarket announced the reductions on 23 October, bringing popular products including diced beef, lamb mince and pork sausages into its Remarksable Value range.

A 500g pack of British diced beef has dropped from £7 to £6, while 400g of British lamb mince has fallen from £6.20 to £5.60.

British pork sausages have also been reduced from £2.60 to £2, as the retailer seeks to make domestically produced meat more affordable.

M&S says it is funding the reductions itself, with existing payments to farmers maintained through its long-term supply partnerships.

The move comes against a challenging retail backdrop for British livestock producers, with recent figures highlighting the pressure higher meat prices are placing on consumer demand.

According to AHDB figures published on 21 October, lamb purchasing volumes fell 11% in the 12 weeks to 4 October compared with a year earlier, while average retail prices rose 8%.

Overall red meat sales volumes declined by 1.9% during the period, although some products, including lamb mince and processed beef, recorded growth.

The figures underline the challenge facing retailers trying to maintain demand for British meat while balancing affordability with returns across the supply chain.

M&S said the latest reductions would not involve changes to product quality, sourcing standards or animal welfare requirements.

Alex Freudmann, Managing Director of M&S Food, said the retailer remained committed to its British farming suppliers.

“British farmers play a vital role in producing the high-quality food our customers expect, and we're committed to backing them for the long term.”

The reductions follow M&S's announcement in April of £2.1 billion worth of ten-year supply agreements with meat processors ABP and Dunbia, involving approximately 3,500 M&S Select Farmers.

The retailer says these arrangements provide greater certainty for livestock producers, although the latest announcement does not independently establish how payments to individual farms will be affected.

M&S also has a long-term relationship with Cranswick for its sausage products and says it sources 100% British beef, lamb, chicken, pork and eggs.

John Egerton, an M&S Select Beef Farmer, welcomed the retailer's approach, saying long-term agreements helped farmers plan investment in their businesses.

He also highlighted growing competition from imported meat and the importance of encouraging consumers to choose British produce.

However, the supermarket has not disclosed the overall cost of the latest price reductions or explained in detail how they will be funded.

The cuts come as retailers face pressure to make meat more affordable, while British livestock producers continue to navigate rising costs and uncertainty over future returns.