M&S launches programme to 'rapidly decarbonisation' livestock farms

Marks and Spencer has unveiled a new programme which will see it collaborate with farmers to deliver 'rapid decarbonisation' of livestock production.

The retailer's Farm of the Future programme aims to support farmers to "rapidly decarbonise, demonstrating leadership on the road to net zero".

The seven-year project will work with seven farms which supply the supermarket to implement activities that will help them achieve net zero by 2040.

It will cover the beef, lamb, dairy, chicken, pork and egg sectors, with the programme also helping the farms to maximise wildlife and habitat creation.

According to M&S, the initiative will identify where "system change may be required, all within the context of continuing to produce food".

Steve McLean, head of agriculture at M&S explained more: "Over 70% of the emissions of our food business come from primary agriculture, particularly the livestock and ruminant sectors, so it is clear this needs real focus.

“We recognise the challenges this brings on farm, and the need to continue to produce affordable, high-quality food from sustainable supply chain relationships.

"We are committed to helping our farmers navigate these challenges, and this new initiative will enable us to support innovative approaches on seven of our M&S Select Farms."

The new programme will see M&S collaborate with Harper Adams University’s School of Sustainable Food and Farming.

Simon Thelwell, director of the school said: “A key part of the work the school does is centred around making sure that every part of our supply chain – from farm to fork – is kept up to date with the latest innovations.

“Strengthening that relationship between farmers, retailers and centres of specialist knowledge such as Harper Adams University is mutually beneficial and helps drive improvement throughout the supply chain."

The programme is also being delivered in collaboration with Cranswick, Skea Eggs, Dunbia, Scotbeef, Linden Foods, Müller and 2 Sisters Food Group.