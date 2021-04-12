M&S to introduce 30 million bees on farms

Marks and Spencer will introduce over 30 million bees to its suppliers' farms in a bid to boost pollinator numbers and improve product quality.

The retailer says it will introduce millions of bees to a total of 28 farms across the country this summer.

The move is part of a new five year ‘farming with nature’ programme to support farmers in becoming more environmentally friendly.

Producers will gain support to help them become more sustainable by adopting nature-friendly farming practices.

Bees contribute to a third of the food consumed, but the habitats they depend on like wildflower meadows are dwindling.

Beekeeper David Wainwright, who will be working with the farmers, said the campaign would have a positive impact on the environment.

"Each farm we’re working with is unique and its produce will benefit the bees," he added.

"In turn it will ensure the farmers get greater yields on their crops and produce better-quality food."

As part of the programme, Marks and Spencer has also established 17 Indicator and Innovation Farms across the UK, spanning numerous sectors.

The farms will be trialling new ways of farming with nature and measuring environmental improvements and benefits over time.