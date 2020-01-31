Macmillan criticised for 'Meat Free March' fundraising campaign

Macmillan has urged supporters to ditch meat for March despite heavy criticism from a variety of food and farming groups

Farmers have expressed disappointment at the decision of Macmillan Cancer Support to promote ‘Meat Free March’ as a vehicle for fundraising.

The charity said its latest campaign drive is a ‘great way for people to challenge themselves’ and that ‘every meat-free moment matters.’

“31 long days without so much as a cheeky bacon sandwich might sound like a struggle, but stay strong - you'll be doing something amazing by helping us to support people living with cancer,” its website states.

But food and farming industry groups have criticised Macmillan for the divisive campaign, with some saying it should be axed completely.







Its decision to promote an event encouraging people to turn their backs on a healthy, balanced diet is 'highly questionable and potentially damaging', the Texel Sheep Society said in a statement.

It has urged Macmillan to rethink its promotion of Meat Free March to 'avoid any further loss of support' from the farming communities in the UK.

“The society would suggest Macmillan focuses its efforts on encouraging those sadly suffering with cancer and, indeed, the wider public, to ensure the meat they eat is produced in sustainable, local farming systems," it said.

“Much needed fundraising is often undertaken by those touched by the disease, including those in farming and rural communities.”

The Association of Independent Meat Suppliers (AIMS) said the meat-free campaign is 'totally disgraceful'.

“The farming community is a big supporter of cancer charities but maybe they’ll now think twice and perhaps just support a local hospice or more worthy charities.”

Responding to the criticism, Macmillan defended its campaign by saying it isn't intended to change eating habits permanently as it's limited to one month.

“We don’t want to disrupt anyone’s livelihood or alienate the farming community,” the charity said.

“We have to cater for the diverse supporters we have which is why we have a range of fundraising campaigns.

“The funds raised by the event will help us continue to offer physical, emotional and financial support to people living with cancer.”