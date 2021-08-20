Magpies may be removed from Welsh general licence

Magpies may be removed from general licences in light of evidence of the species decline in Wales, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has proposed.

NRW’s 12-week consultation forms part of a wider wild bird review that has been evaluating their current approach and the different types of permissions that they offer.

The consultation document runs to 70 questions over 87 pages.

All wild birds are protected by law. There are, however, specific circumstances where NRW permits the control of wild birds where non-lethal methods have failed.

These include where there is a need to protect public health or safety, to prevent serious damage to crops, livestock or fisheries, or to conserve other species of wildlife.

Responding to the announcement, the British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) has urged rural communities to be aware of the consultation.

BASC Wales director Steve Griffiths said: “BASC will be inputting a full response and it is vital those with an interest in the future of controlling wild birds do so also.

“We have been engaging with NRW throughout their wild bird review. We have been consistent and clear in our ask for a workable licensing system that is based on evidence and future-proofed against legal challenges.

“We will be scrutinising the consultation closely and will ensure members are kept up to date and informed throughout the consultation process.”

While the review is ongoing, NRW have confirmed that they are continuing to deliver wild bird control licensing.

If the control of wild birds needs to be carried out it can be done under one of their existing general licences.

The consultation closes for responses on 11 November.