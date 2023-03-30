Mairi Gougeon to remain as Scotland's rural minister after reshuffle

Scotland's farming minister Mairi Gougeon will remain in the role following the appointment of Humza Yousaf as the country's new First Minister.

Mr Yousaf, who has replaced Nicola Sturgeon, confirmed that Ms Gougeon will remain as Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, a position she has held since 2021.

The Scottish parliament is set to approve the new ministerial appointments today (30 March).

Speaking about the reshuffle, Mr Yousaf said his cabinet team would help "build a fairer, greener economy".

“Ahead of my appointment as First Minister, I have committed myself to a radical, ambitious and progressive policy agenda for Scotland – and I know that this team is the right one to deliver it.

“I have made clear my belief Scotland’s government should look as much as possible like the people we represent.

“As well as being the first ever First Minister from a minority ethnic background, I am pleased that a record number of women have agreed to serve, as well as a significant blend of younger and more experienced members.

"That said, every single appointment has been made on merit.”

NFU Scotland said it 'welcomed' the reappointment of Ms Gougeon to the role of Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs.

"Ms Gougeon has regularly engaged with the industry and has a very good grasp of the role our sector plays and the many complex issues around it," said the union's president, Martin Kennedy.

"And I further welcome the promotion of Mairi McAllan MSP to the role of Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition”.