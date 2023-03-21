Major auction set to take place on behalf of Ripon Farm Services

A major auction is set to take place on behalf of Ripon Farm Services, one of the UK’s largest agricultural machinery and ground care dealerships.

Totalling over 400 lots, the sale will include an enormous 55 tractors, ten combine harvesters and 14 telescopic loaders.

It will also include ten UTVs, five forage harvesters and an extensive range of grassland machinery, cultivation equipment and trailers.

Ripon Farm Services, established in 1982, supplies agri machinery, equipment and support throughout Yorkshire, Teesside, Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

East Anglian-based auctioneer Cheffins will host the auction on 30 March, and it is expecting 'some high prices'.

The firm explained that prices are rising as the export market comes back in full force, with buyers making the most of the weaker pound.

Lot prices have increased as a lack of stock continues to encourage buyers back to the second-hand market.

“Ripon Farm Services has grown rapidly over the past 4 years and the growth in the services and products it provides to its customers is expected to continue," said Oliver Godfrey, director at Cheffins.

"As part of its growth strategy and continued investment in the business, RFS is taking the opportunity to hold this auction to clear some of its excess stock.

"This is set to be a major sale, with some high prices expected throughout all of the sections.”

Highlights include late registered John Deere tractors, combines, forage harvesters and a comprehensive range of cultivation and grassland machinery.

Richard Gravill, of Ripon Farm Services said: “Our business has had three very successful years and has sold a large amount of equipment across the group, on average we trade in two machines to one sale.

"There will be over 400 lots of a vast variety and age, and hopefully there will be a piece of equipment on offer that suits most client’s needs."

The sale will take place on Thursday 30 March at Ripon Racecourse, HG4 1UG.