Major boost in British lamb to Germany and Middle East

The largest growth in exports has been in two markets which has consistently been targeted – Germany and the Middle East

Germany and the Middle East continue to be key markets for British lamb as new figures show sheepmeat exports surged last year.

Exports jumped 7.1% by value and 12.6% by volume compared to the previous year despite a lower than usual volume of trade in December.

The publication of the full-year export statistics for 2019 by HMRC show that trade in lamb increased to a wide variety of countries, both in Europe and beyond.

A comparison of the volume of sheepmeat exports from the UK in 2018 and 2019 shows a 27% increase in sales to Germany to over 19,000 tonnes.

For the Middle East, a massive 319% jump (2,000 tonnes) in trade was seen to countries including Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.

As Wales is home to almost a third of the British lamb flock, it is estimated that exports of lamb to Germany were worth £20 million to Welsh farmers and processors.

And the value of trade with the newer Middle Eastern markets has risen to around £2.5 million.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said that the figures reflected a favourable exchange rate, together with strategic market development work.

"We can say with certainty that 2019 was a good year for lamb exports, with the star performers being an established market in Germany, and newer trading destinations in the Middle East," HCC’s Chief Executive Gwyn Howells said.

He said a comparatively weak pound has helped to make Welsh exports competitive: "These two markets are ones which HCC has identified and invested in during recent times.” Mr Howells said.

“Germany has a huge foodservice and catering sector. Our work here has concentrated on working with Welsh exporters to secure listings for PGI Welsh Lamb with foodservice distributors and joint promotions at trade events and conferences,” he explained.

“In the Middle East, our task has been to grow beyond our established foothold in the retail market in the UAE, through making new contacts at the annual Gulfood show in February and trade development missions.”