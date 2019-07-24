Major dairy site investment worth £50m completed

The investment has doubled the size of the dairy company’s current Telford site

A dairy facility expansion worth £50m is set to increase how much it sources from British farms so it can produce 500 million pots of yogurt each year.

The investment in the Telford facility, which has created 65 new jobs in the area, enables Muller to meet demand for dairy products.

The project has doubled the size of the dairy company’s current Telford site, increasing its capacity to make products in formats including big pots, split pots and regular fruited yogurts.

The expansion includes the installation of three new production lines and the modernisation of three existing lines.







It also includes the installation of an energy efficient cooling facility and a new automated high bay warehouse.

The investment means Muller will have the manufacturing footprint to pursue potential further increases in production at the site of up to 700 million pots in future years.

Bergen Merey, MD at Muller Yogurt & Desserts, said: “As a result of this investment, customers will benefit from increased levels of choice for healthy yogurt products made in Britain with milk from British farms.”

Elsewhere, the dairy company has manufacturing sites at Market Drayton and Minsterley.