Major Limousin reduction sales to take place in June

Major reduction sales from the illustrious Limousin pedigree breeders John S Vance & Son’s Winnington Herd and Richard Harris’s Saltbrook Herd will take place in June.

The sale includes 41 cows with calves at foot from the Winnington herd as well as eight cows and heifers, served and/or suckling, one served heifer, five maiden heifers and one bull from the Saltbrook Herd.

Also included in the sale are seven maiden heifers from the Sarkley Herd on behalf of EH Pennie & Son, eight maiden heifers from the Ashledge herd on behalf of AG Kirton & Son and four cows with calves at foot and 24 served heifers from the Garyvaughan Herd on behalf of CV Lewis & Son.

The Harrison & Hetherington (H&H) sale takes place at Welshpool Livestock Sales on 18 June.

The Winnington Herd, based 12 miles west of Shrewsbury on the north Welsh border, was established in 1981 and is a closed herd, apart from bringing in proven stock bulls sourced from both the UK and France.

On the cows' side, stock bulls predominantly featuring are Nebulon, Titanic and Haricot with calves at foot being predominantly by Mereside Hallmark and a few by Sibbersfield Pagan. The heifers' calves at foot are by Beulah Nutella.

The herd is part of the SAC Health Scheme and has been accredited Johnes free since 2004. The Vance family also follow a strict BVD vaccination routine and are currently on a one-year TB testing interval.

Discussing the stock put forward for the sale, John Vance of the Winnington Herd said: “Our cattle are reared and fed commercially, providing prospective purchasers the opportunity to buy genuine cattle which will hopefully go on and do well for whoever purchases them.

"This is our second reduction sale, the first being back in 2011 but now with numbers beyond what we ideally want, we have decided to reduce the herd again, selling cows and heifers with Spring born calves at foot. “

Pedigree breeder Richard Harris, who owns the Saltbrook Herd, will be offering for sale eight cows and heifers served and/or suckling, one served heifer as well as one bull.

Based at Middleton Park Farm, Derbyshire, Richard said: “The cattle offered for sale are straight from the heart of the Saltbrook herd, and they are being sold due to the expansion of other areas of our farm business.

"These are truly a one-off offering of females who show power and real breed character, and they will provide purchasers with tremendous female breeding lines.”