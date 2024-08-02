Major livestock farm in Northumberland National Park now for sale

A significant livestock farm with residential and sporting facilities in the Northumberland National Park has launched onto the market.

Woolaw Farm extends to 740 acres of permanent pasture, which includes 73 acres of good quality silage and mowing ground with the majority of this being located adjacent to the River Rede.

Aside from mowing hay and silage, this land has also been devoted to grazing by sheep and cattle. There is also 11 acres of woodland pasture and approximately 58 acres of permanent pasture.

The rest of the land is principally upland grazing, extending to approximately 570 acres .

Woolaw Farm is situated in Redesdale, one of Northumberland’s most stunning locations, known for its privacy, seclusion, dark skies and dramatic landscapes.

The property encompasses a six-bedroom period farmhouse, farmland, two steadings, varied woodlands including ancient woodland, and over 1.5 miles of the River Rede, together with fishing rights.

(Photo: Galbraith)

There is also a two-bedroom bungalow, currently let to a tenant on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy.

Will Blair of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said it was 'a superb opportunity' to acquire a livestock holding with significant wildlife, forestry and ecological interest.

He said: "The purchaser may choose to develop some of the traditional buildings into a holiday let, for business use or additional accommodation if desired, and subject to the relevant consent.

"The combination of the grassland, woodland and sporting potential is a rare mixture.”

(Photo: Galbraith)

There is approximately 11 acres acres of woodland on the farm, as well as further areas of grazed woodland.

Most of this comprises mixed, naturally established woodland of great scenic, wildlife and environmental interest.

The whole property falls within the Northumberland National Park.

Woolaw Farm, near Rochester, is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £2.1m.