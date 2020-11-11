Major project aims to make UK poultry houses greener

A project which aims to provide UK farmers with an improved, energy-efficient solution to poultry houses has been awarded a £250,000 grant.

Poultry giant Moy Park's 'Ideal Home' hopes to drive change to boost sustainability and productivity across the UK's poultry production system.

With a life span of over 30 years, a poultry house presents a significant investment for farmers.

The project will focus on animal health and welfare while improving heating, ventilation, lighting and feeding systems through energy efficient and sustainable solutions.

It comes as the farming industry looks to meet the sustainability target of net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040.

Northern Ireland-based Moy Park has been awarded a £250,000 Innovate UK grant for to spearhead the project.

The firm's head of research, Dr Anne Richmond said: “Our corporate responsibility agenda focuses our efforts on developing our business in a sustainable and ethical way, investing and improving wherever we can to meet present and future needs.

“From an industry perspective, work must start now to help achieve the net zero emission target by 2040, in a manner that assures high animal welfare."

Ideal Home has developed a project that introduces a detailed baseline assessment identifying the current situation within ‘traditional’ housing.

Dr Richmond added: "Net zero emission agriculture, coupled with feeding the growing global population, can only succeed if improved production and sustainability are fully integrated into the food production process.”

The feasibility project spans 18 months, during which time the research consortium will work with farmers and customers regarding the proposed precision solutions.