Major search for missing man, 63, last seen at South Lanarkshire farm

Tom Allan was last seen at Westmains Farm in South Lanarkshire on Friday morning (Photo: Police Scotland)

Police are urging farmers and rural residents to check sheds and outbuildings as an extensive search continues for a 63-year-old man missing from a South Lanarkshire farm.

Tom Allan was reported missing from Westmains Farm in the Stonehouse area on Friday evening (23 October), having last been seen by his family at around 8.15am that morning.

Officers are searching farmland and the surrounding countryside, supported by specialist teams including police dogs, a helicopter, divers and mountain rescue personnel.

Tom is described as white, approximately 6ft 1in tall, with grey hair.

He was last seen wearing blue overalls and a white cap, and may also be wearing a green jacket.

Police Scotland said extensive enquiries remain ongoing, with officers receiving assistance from partner agencies as efforts continue to establish his whereabouts.

Farmers, landowners, walkers and anyone travelling through the area are being asked to remain vigilant and check buildings where Tom may have sought shelter.

Inspector Colin Thapar said officers were deeply concerned about his welfare and wanted to locate him as quickly as possible.

“We are very concerned for Tom’s welfare and we are keen to trace him as soon as possible,” he said.

“As our searches and enquiries continue, I would urge anyone living, walking or driving in the area to keep a look out for Tom. Please check gardens, sheds and outhouses in case he has sought shelter.”

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Tom since Friday morning, or who has information about his whereabouts, to come forward.

Inspector Thapar added: “If anyone has seen Tom or has any information which may assist us, please contact 101 quoting reference number 2759 of 23 October.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 2759 of 23 October.