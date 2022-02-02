Majority of public think farmers care about the planet

Most of the British public think farmers care about the planet and have a positive impact on the environment, according to new consumer research.

Farmers are environmentally-conscious, say 65% of consumers as part of AHDB's survey, with producers being ahead of all others in the food supply chain.

And regardless of dietary choice, just under half think British farming practices have a positive impact on the environment.

The new research bolsters previous findings that farmers are the most trusted in the food supply chain.

With the impact of climate change leading the public agenda over recent years, consumers say they are most concerned about the impact of factories and industry.

Concerns about food and farming place fifth on the list, according to AHDB's research, behind air travel, waste disposal and energy production.

Those who do make food choices based on environmental concerns, such decisions are driven by the avoidance of plastic packing, followed by choosing seasonal foods and avoiding factory farmed foods.

AHDB’s consumer insight analyst, Rachel Rose said the research showed that purchase decisions were still motivated by taste, quality and price, with the environment lagging behind.

“However, those who are concerned about the environmental impact of foods want to hear more from farmers about what they do and how they are working to become even more sustainable.

"I hope farmers will be encouraged by this research to share more of their stories with consumers.”

Further research carried out by IGD, shows that 49 percent feel it is the responsibility of retailers to only sell sustainable products, not just theirs to buy them.

With 60 percent saying retailers should not sell out-of-season products if they emit more greenhouse gases.

Global supply chains are also of concern to consumers, with 54% saying they were concerned about the environmental impact of meat and dairy being imported from abroad.