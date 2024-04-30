Majority of rural crime forces report regular sheep worrying cases

The vast majority of rural crime teams in the UK have reported an increase in dog attacks on sheep over recent years, according to a survey.

The figures are part of the latest sheep worrying campaign from the National Sheep Association (NSA), which aims to improve awareness of the issue.

The survey shows that 76% of police forces reported to sheep attacks at least once a month, with 33% of them dealing with incidents on a weekly basis.

Most police forces contributing to the NSA's survey (57%) stated that livestock worrying was their most frequently reported rural crime.

The issue of sheep worrying continues to be a major cause for concern for farmers, often leading to serious welfare implications for livestock, financial losses and negative effects on farmers’ wellbeing.

To raise awareness of this problem, NSA has highlighted its severity in a week-long annual campaign, timed to coincide with the arrival of spring.

NSA project manager Nicola Noble, who leads the sheep worrying awareness activity, said: “Over recent years NSA has increased its working relationship with the police on this issue.

"This year it made sense to delve further into this during our annual campaign week and ask rural crime teams to share their experiences of sheep worrying attacks with us in our annual survey."

The stress of worrying by dogs can cause sheep to die and pregnant ewes to miscarry their lambs, while sheep fleeing from dogs are often killed or seriously injured by their panicked attempts to escape.

Dog bites can cause death in sheep or necessitate them being put down at a later date, or in less severe cases considerable veterinary bills and additional welfare issues.

Sheep worrying by dogs can cause serious damage to farmer mental wellbeing, the NSA says in its annual campaign.

The body's chief executive, Phil Stocker said there should be a 'true deterrent' to those who continue to ignore the recommendations to keep dogs on leads near livestock.

He said: “We know that cases continue to rise, however, only a fraction of those do actually get reported to the police due to farmers believing there may be little this action can do.

"But NSA urges farmers to report all attacks as we continue to strive to reveal the true alarming level of this problem.

"Only then can we hope for much needed legislation to be brought about that punishes those responsible for these crimes appropriately."