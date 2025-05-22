Majority of UK farmers suffer sunburn every year, new data reveals

More than three-quarters of UK farmers are sunburned at least once a year, according to alarming new research by a skin cancer charity.

The survey of agricultural workers shows that 77% report experiencing sunburn annually, while 76% recall being sunburned as a child or teenager.

Melanoma Focus explains that both are key risk factors for developing melanoma, the most dangerous form of skin cancer.

Despite working long hours outdoors, over half (52%) of farmers said they rarely or never wear sunscreen in the summer.

A third admitted that forgetting was the main reason, while 25% said they didn’t expect to burn.

In addition, 38% reported rarely or never wearing protective clothing or a sunhat while working in the sun, despite most spending the majority of their working day outdoors.

Melanoma is the fifth most common cancer in the UK, with around 17,500 new cases diagnosed each year.

One in 35 men and one in 41 women will develop the disease in their lifetime.

The cancer is highly preventable, yet deaths from melanoma are expected to rise, and even one blistering sunburn in childhood or adolescence can more than double a person’s risk.

Susanna Daniels, CEO of Melanoma Focus, said: “Agricultural workers are frequently exposed to harmful UV rays because of the nature of their work.

"It’s alarming to see that many of these individuals are experiencing sunburn, which significantly increases their risk of developing melanoma – a deadly form of skin cancer.

“Taking preventive measures such as wearing a high factor sunscreen, wearing a hat and covering up when working in the sun is crucial for reducing the risk of melanoma and safeguarding the health of farmers."

Melanoma Focus is encouraging all farm workers to take precautions this summer, including wearing sunscreen, protective clothing, and regularly checking their skin for any changes.

Approximately 86% of melanomas are preventable with proper sun protection, the charity says.

Richard Harvey, an 80-year-old farmer from Rutland, was diagnosed with the cancer in 2018.

“I’ve never been one to spend hours on a beach sunbathing so it was a surprise to be diagnosed with melanoma," he explained.

"We didn’t used to be so aware of the dangers of the sun when I was younger so I didn’t wear sunscreen very often despite having light skin and blue eyes.

“I was diagnosed with melanoma after finding a lesion on my chest. Unfortunately, it spread and I was diagnosed as stage 4 in 2019.

"Farmers often feel fit and well and it can be easy to forget to protect your skin when you’re working outdoors.”

Stephanie Berkeley, manager at the Farm Safety Foundation (Yellow Wellies), urged farmers to be "sun safe and know their skin".

“Farm safety goes beyond working safely with livestock, transport or machinery," she explained.

“Working in agriculture means you spend a lot of time outside, and means you have far more sun exposure than people who work indoors."