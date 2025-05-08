Majority of Yorkshire farmers worried about business survival

Farming communities in Yorkshire are facing increasing concern about their future prospects, with 65% of them fearing for the long-term viability of their farms.

A new survey has highlighted significant worries over rising costs, profitability, tax changes and the lack of supportive policies from the government.

The results have prompted the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to reassess and strengthen its support for the region’s farmers.

The survey by the society also revealed concerning wellbeing trends, with nearly a third (30%) of respondents rating their wellbeing as “not good” or “poor,.

Meanwhile, more than a third (36%) of farming businesses reported a decline in their mental health over the past year.

It comes as farmer confidence across the UK has plummeted to historic lows following 18 turbulent months, marked by soaring input costs, extreme weather events, rural crime and delays in planning processes.

The recent unexpected closure of the government’s Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) scheme has further exacerbated the strain.

Allister Nixon, chief executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, said the survey's responses suggests that there has never been a more opportune time to listen to farmers.

“The findings of our survey clearly show that it is vital that the Yorkshire Agricultural Society continues to develop its programme of support to ensure it remains relevant and impactful during these times.

"The society has an important role to play in helping farmers to navigate uncertainty, see opportunities, foster community spirit, provide networks that connect those working in the industry and encourage the next generation.”

While concerns about business sustainability are widespread, the survey also found that 72% of farmers would feel confident seeking help if their wellbeing were affected.

In addition, many farmers identified opportunities in areas such as strong beef and lamb prices, renewable energy, diversification and direct sales.

Mr Nixon added: “We should be proud of our British farmers - we want farming to thrive and so as we review our year-round programme of activities, we will be using this feedback to guide the support that we offer.”

The society is preparing for the 166th Great Yorkshire Show in July, where MPs and government ministers will hear directly from farmers.