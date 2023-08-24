Man, 19, left with 'life-changing injuries' after tractor collision

A 19-year-old man has been left with 'potentially life-changing injuries' following a collision with a tractor on the A30 in Cornwall.

The incident occurred around 8:30pm on Monday (21 August), near Innis Downs.

A black 1 Series BMW and a green Fendt tractor pulling a trailer were involved in the collision.

South West Ambulance Service, Cornwall Fire and Rescue, Cornwall Air Ambulance mobile crew were called to the scene.

The driver of the BMW a 19-year-old man from the St Austell area, sustained serious injuries to both his legs.

Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to members of the public who were in the area at the time.

The force said they "would like to thank those members of public who had stopped and assisted at the scene."

Those with dashcam footage that may assist the enquiry should contact the police by calling 101 quoting reference 50230228870.