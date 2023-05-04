Man, 19, with 'passion' for farming named as car crash victim

Police have named a 19-year-old agricultural engineer as the victim of a single-vehicle road crash on the A83 in Argyll & Bute last weekend.

Alan, an apprentice agricultural engineer, died at the scene after his black Renault Clio crashed on the road between Ardgenavan and Clachan.

The tragedy happened around 9pm on Sunday 30 April 2023.

A family statement said his "passion was agriculture" and he had "a keen interest in farming".

(Photo: Police Scotland)

"We are all absolutely devastated by Alan’s death. He was a lovely son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin," the family statement said.

"Alan was studying/working as an apprentice agricultural engineer. His passion was agriculture and he had a keen interest in farming.

"Ourselves, family, friends and colleagues respectfully request our privacy at this very difficult time.”

Sergeant Brian Simpson, Dumbarton Road Policing, added: “Our thoughts are with Alan’s family and friends at this very distressing time.

“Enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and we would again appeal to any witnesses, who have not already come forward, to get in touch with police.

“I would also ask anyone who was in the area around the time who may have dash-cam footage which could assist to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting incident 3618 of 30 April 2023.