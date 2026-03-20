Man admits role in UK-wide illegal meat trade linked to 'smokies'

A key figure in the UK’s illegal ‘smokies’ trade has pleaded guilty to food safety offences following a major investigation.

Carmello Gale, 71, from Llandysul in Wales, admitted conspiring to place unsafe food on the market after an investigation by the Food Standards Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).

Investigators said the case involved the wide-scale distribution of banned ‘smokies’ meat across the UK, underlining the scale of the unlawful trade.

‘Smokies’ typically involve skin-on sheep meat produced by singeing the fleece from an unskinned carcass. The process gives the meat a golden-brown colour and smoky odour, but is banned in the UK as it is often carried out in unregulated premises that fail to meet strict hygiene standards.

Gale was granted bail at Isleworth Crown Court and will be sentenced at a later date. Offences of this nature can carry significant penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

Authorities described him as “a significant figure in the illegal smokies trade”, with evidence linking him to distribution networks spanning multiple regions.

The case is part of a wider crackdown on food crime, involving coordination between enforcement bodies including local authorities, police forces and regional organised crime units.

Neil Castle, deputy head of the NFCU, said the guilty plea “reflects the work of everyone involved in this investigation”, highlighting the joint effort behind the case.

He warned the unit would continue to pursue offenders, stating: “The NFCU will not stop in its efforts to identify, investigate and bring to justice those who seek to exploit our food system.”

Castle also urged anyone with concerns about illegal meat or food fraud to report it to Trading Standards or contact the NFCU directly.

The case underlines ongoing concerns about the risks posed to consumers when banned food products are produced outside regulated systems and sold into the supply chain.