Man airlifted to hospital after collision with tractor

A man has been airlifted to hospital following a road collision with a tractor and a motorcycle in Moray, police have said.

The incident happened around 13:30 on Sunday 27 June at Pluscarden Road in Elgin.

Police Scotland confirmed that the collision involved a tractor and a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, where his current condition remains unknown.

The tractor driver was not injured in the incident.

An appeal has now been made to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw the motorcyclist or tractor beforehand to get in touch on 101.