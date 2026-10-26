Man arrested after £28,000 paid out for allegedly stolen sheep

Police suspect reported thefts of more than 650 sheep may never have taken place

Police are investigating suspected fraudulent insurance claims involving more than 650 allegedly stolen sheep, with £28,220 already paid out and a further £64,800 claim blocked.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Devon after investigators raised concerns that the reported livestock thefts may never have taken place.

The investigation centres on three insurance claims submitted within 12 months for sheep allegedly stolen from fields rented by the suspect.

City of London Police said documents provided to support the claims may also have been fraudulent, prompting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the reported thefts.

Two claims resulted in insurance payouts totalling £28,220, while a third claim worth £64,800 was prevented from being paid following intervention by fraud investigators and the insurance industry.

The case was initially referred by an insurer to the Rural Crime Agency before being passed to the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

Officers arrested the man on suspicion of fraud by false representation and making or supplying articles for use in fraud.

As part of the investigation, officers executed a warrant at a residential address in South Molton, Devon, on 13 October.

Two residential properties, a garage and two vehicles were searched, with officers seizing documents relevant to the investigation and a mobile phone.

Police also recovered two shotguns found to be in breach of licensing conditions.

Officers and veterinary professionals carried out checks on the welfare and number of sheep present, comparing livestock numbers against records held by the Rural Payments Agency.

Police confirmed that all sheep checked were found alive and well.

The investigation has raised wider concerns about the impact of fraudulent livestock insurance claims on legitimate farmers and rural businesses.

Detective Constable Carley Parodi, from IFED, warned that such offences could have financial consequences for honest policyholders.

“Rural insurance fraud may be less common, but it can have a significant impact on insurers and genuine customers,” she said.

“Fraudulent claims distort the true picture of risk and can contribute to higher premiums for honest policyholders.”

The National Rural Crime Network has also warned that suspected insurance fraud can undermine efforts to tackle genuine agricultural crime.

Its chair, Tim Passmore, said: “Livestock insurance fraud harms rural businesses, increases costs for honest policyholders and undermines efforts to understand and tackle rural crime.”

He welcomed the cooperation between insurers, rural crime specialists and police investigators in examining the allegations.

“Sharing intelligence and working together is vital to protecting rural communities and ensuring suspected fraud is properly investigated.”

Police confirmed that the 24-year-old man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

No charges have been announced, and the allegations remain under investigation.