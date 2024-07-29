Man arrested after 75-year-old farmer shot dead in field

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 75-year-old farmer was shot dead in a Lancashire field.

Thomas Olverson was found on Pinfold Lane in Scarisbrick at about 4:55pm on Thursday 25 July.

Emergency services pronounced Mr Olverson dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police confirmed that a 29-year-old man from Scarisbrick was in custody after a shotgun was found at the scene.

The force added that the two men were 'known to each other', and police were not 'looking for anyone else in connection with this incident'.

Det Ch Insp Andy Fallows said: "A man has very sadly lost his life as a result of this.

"We have a dedicated team of officers working to establish what led to his death."

Lancashire Police has appealed to the public for more information or dashcam footage.