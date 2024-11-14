Man arrested after 'emergency slaughter' of cattle on farms

A man has been arrested following a food crime investigation into 'emergency slaughter' of cattle on farms in Yorkshire.

The man was arrested in a joint police and Food Standard Agency (FSA) operation into suspected food fraud.

It involved the creation of potentially fraudulent documents that enable movement of cattle, and the likely adverse impact on the food chain.

The agency's National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) said it was currently looking into potentially fraudulent activity in relation to emergency slaughter of cattle on farms.

The joint operation, undertaken with West Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Police, was conducted on the morning of 6 November.

Neil Castle, deputy head of the NFCU said: "West Yorkshire police arrested one male who was later interviewed by our investigators and released under investigation.

"Working with South Yorkshire Police, we also executed a search warrant at a business in South Yorkshire, where a number of items were seized.

The investigation is ongoing, with the NFCU stressing there is no food safety risk at this time.