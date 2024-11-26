Man arrested after tractor drove through flooded high street

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a tractor was driven through a flooded high street in Worcestershire.

Tenbury Police confirmed that the man had been arrested following the incident, which happened in Tenbury Wells on Sunday (24 November).

A viral video widely shared on social media shows a man driving a tractor through the town's high street, triggering waves which hit shop windows and doors.

According to media reports, business owners in the area said they had already been flooded due to Storm Bert, but the waves made the damage worse.

The man, who is aged 57, has since been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Inspector Dave Wise, of Tenbury Police said: “I understand the upset and anger that the incident caused, and I hope that the arrest we made offers reassurance that we are actively investigating it.

“Officers will continue to be out and about in Tenbury in the coming days to assist the local community and our partner agencies with recovery efforts following the flooding.”