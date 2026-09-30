Man arrested as 158kg of meat seized in 'smokies' crackdown

Unidentified meat was removed from the human food chain by the NFCU

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after 158kg of unidentified meat was seized during a crackdown on the alleged online sale of illegal ‘smokies’ in Leicester.

The Food Standards Agency’s (FSA) National Food Crime Unit (NFCU) joined police and council officers in a coordinated enforcement operation targeting an online business.

Smokies are made from sheep or goat carcasses by singeing off the fleece while the skin remains attached, giving the meat a distinctive golden-brown appearance and taste.

Their production is illegal in the UK because the process does not meet required hygiene standards for meat and food preparation.

The Leicester-based man was arrested in connection with the alleged sale of smokies through online platforms.

He has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue into offences uncovered during the operation.

Officers from Leicestershire Police, the East Midlands Special Operations Unit’s Disruption Team and the local authority took part alongside the NFCU.

Neil Castle, Deputy Head at the FSA’s NFCU, said the unit had been investigating food safety offences and the alleged online sale of smokies.

He said: “By working closely with our partners, we were able to remove and oversee the safe disposal of 158kg of unidentified meat from the human food chain.”

The FSA says traditionally produced smokies may pose food safety risks and may also involve slaughter methods that do not comply with animal welfare legislation.

Castle added: “Smokies made in the traditional way may have food safety risks and may involve slaughter methods that don’t meet animal welfare legislation.”

In March, a key figure in the UK’s illegal smokies trade pleaded guilty to food safety offences following a major investigation.

Carmello Gale, 71, from Llandysul in Wales, admitted conspiring to place unsafe food on the market after a probe by the Food Standards Agency’s National Food Crime Unit (NFCU).

The case involved the large-scale distribution of smokies across the UK, highlighting the wider extent of the illegal trade.

People who suspect smokie meat is being sold are being urged to contact their local trading standards service.

Suspected smokie selling or other food crime can also be reported to Food Crime Confidential through GOV.UK or by calling 0800 028 1180. The number for non-UK mobiles and calls is 0207 276 8787.