Man arrested for fly-tipping on farmland in Hertfordshire

A man has been swiftly arrested after being caught red-handed fly-tipping on farmland in Hertfordshire following a 99 call reporting waste being dumped in progress.

Officers from the East Herts Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) attended and conducted a thorough search of the area, locating and seizing a van believed to be involved in the offence.

Following diligent investigative work and support from a Police Support Volunteer, the 28-year-old suspect from High Cross was quickly identified and located.

He was arrested on suspicion of depositing or knowingly permitting waste to be on land without a valid waste management licence, an offence under Section 33 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

In addition, a search of his residence uncovered possession of both Class A and Class B drugs, leading to further charges.

While in police custody, the man admitted to all three offences. He was dealt with by way of Community Resolution, subject to strict conditions which, if breached, may result in further legal action.

The fly-tipped waste was carefully loaded back onto the van for proper disposal. Police also traced the van’s owner, who was found to have no involvement in the incident.

Sergeant David Miller of the East Herts Rural NPT said: “This is a great example of how police are working with the rural community to identify fly-tippers and make arrests.

"Fly-tipping has a hugely detrimental effect on our hard-working farmers and we will continue to pursue these criminals and take action.”

Josh Redford, Hertfordshire County Adviser for the NFU, emphasised that fly-tipping remains a major challenge for farmers locally and nationwide.

He highlighted that “fly-tipping blights the countryside, damages the environment and, with farmers and landowners often legally responsible for removing the rubbish, despite being the victim of the crime, the clean-up costs the industry, nationally, tens of millions of pounds a year.”

Mr Redford explained that the NFU is collaborating closely with the police, Police and Crime Commissioner, local councils, and the Environment Agency to tackle fly-tipping.

“We will continue to work with these organisations to stand up for our members and ensure those responsible are brought to justice.”

He also expressed gratitude to East Hertfordshire police for their dedication in this case: “Positive convictions act as a strong deterrent to prevent further crimes like this happening in the future.”