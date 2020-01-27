Man arrested in connection with 'occult' sheep deaths

A man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage

A man has been arrested in connection to 'occult' sheep killings in the New Forest area of Hampshire.

Police have been investigating the spate of incidents since November.

The circumstances surrounding the killings have been strange - some sheep were found with occult symbols painted on them.

Now a 41-year-old Winchester man has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage.







A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: “Officers investigating a number of sheep deaths in the New Forest have today arrested a man.

“A 41-year-old man from Winchester has been arrested on suspicion of six counts of criminal damage

“He remains in custody at this time.”

It follows news of a further three sheep deaths in the New Forest just last week.

Two of the sheep had puncture wounds to the shoulder and neck.

Before this, police discovered a dead sheep in Kewlake Lane, Cadnam, on 2 January.

The ewe had been attacked with a cross made of hay and a broken pitchfork was placed next to it.