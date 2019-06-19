Man charged after explosives found on Welsh farm

Specialist counter-terrorism officers raided the Carmarthenshire farm

A 57-year-old man has been charged after explosives and poisons were found at a Carmarthenshire farm.

Russell Wadge from Baglan Farm, Trimsaran, appeared before Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on Wednesday (19 June).

He is charged with one offence contrary to section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act of 1883 and four offences contrary section 3 of the Poisons Act 1972.

Officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) executed a search warrant at his farm where a specialist search took place after chemicals were found at the premises.







There was no risk to neighbouring properties or to the general public.

While a search of the property has concluded, a police cordon remains in place.

Mr Wadge will appear before Swansea Crown Court next month.