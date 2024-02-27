Man charged after tractor killed 3-year-old boy in 2022

A 38-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a three-year-old who was run over by a tractor on a farm in 2022.

Neil Speakman, of Bentley Hall Road in Bury, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter following the tragedy nearly two years ago, Greater Manchester Police confirmed today.

The charge relates to the death of Albie Speakman, 3, who was killed when he was run over by a small tractor on a farm in Bury, Greater Manchester, in July 2022.

Chief Inspector Ian Partington said at the time that it was a "heart-breaking incident that has seen a young boy tragically lose his life".

"My thoughts go out to his family and loved ones who will be utterly devastated by today’s events," he said.

“Despite his family flagging down an ambulance while driving him towards hospital quickly as they could, the boy sadly could not be saved after the best efforts of paramedics."

Mr Speakman has been released to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on 16 April 2024.