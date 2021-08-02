Man charged after viral on-farm car flipping video

A man will appear in court charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after a viral video showed a telescopic loader tossing a car that was on private farmland.

The 57-year-old man was arrested in connection with the 5 June incident, which occurred at a farm near Barnard Castle, County Durham.

A video later emerged that went viral on social media, allegedly showing a yellow telescopic loader lifting a grey hatchback and overturning it on its side.

Durham Police said a 20-year-old man had also been arrested on suspicion of assault during the same incident.

The police force said that a court date had not yet been set.

“A 57-year-old man has been reported for the offences of criminal damage and dangerous driving.

“A 20-year-old who was interviewed in relation to an assault during the same incident has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.”