Man convicted after dog attack killed 22 ewes and injured 48

The owner of two dogs has been convicted following a livestock attack in Wrexham that led to the death of 22 pregnant sheep and another 48 being injured.

David Hughes appeared at Wrexham Magistrates Court on 22 August where he admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

The 26-year-old, of Pen y Wern, Rhosllanerchrugog, was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines.

The incident, involving two American XL Bulldogs happened, on farmland in Rhosllanerchrugog on 6 March, after the dogs escaped from their home.

Despite several attempts by the farmer to stop the dogs attacking his livestock, he was unable to get them under control, before one became aggressive towards him.

Both dogs were eventually shot by the farmer at the scene, with the financial cost of the incident amounting to more than £14,000.

PC Chris James, of North Wales Police, said the emotional and financial impact on the farmer had been 'considerable'.

“I welcome this result after what was a horrific scene for the victim, who is still suffering the effects of the incident today," he said.

“Livestock attacks are extremely distressing not only for the animals, but for their keepers too. The costs, both financially and emotionally for such distressing incidents are wholly unacceptable.

“Responsible dog ownership is key in tackling these awful incidents, which are far too common."

It follows NFU Mutual publishing its latest figures on the cost of the crime, showing that farm animals worth £1.8m were severely injured or killed by dogs last year a 50% increase.

The rural insurer said it was 'crucial' for the public to 'act responsibly' with dogs, particularly against the backdrop of this year’s lambing season.

PC James echoed this, saying it was 'so important' to ensure pets were always kept on a lead and under control around in the countryside.

“A dog’s owner is the only person who can prevent an attack from happening, and you may have to pay the ultimate price if you cannot control your animal.

“If your dog has escaped in a rural area, you should contact the police as early as possible so local farmers and landowners can be alerted.”