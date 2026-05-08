Man denies manslaughter charge over boy's death on Cumbria farm

A man has denied the manslaughter of an eight-year-old boy who died after being shot on a farm in Cumbria.

Allan Thursby, 64, pleaded not guilty to gross negligence manslaughter during a hearing at Carlisle Crown Court.

The case relates to the death of Jay Cartmell, who suffered fatal head injuries after a firearm was discharged on farmland near Warcop, close to the A66 near Appleby, on 28 September 2024.

Emergency services were called to the farm at around 2.50pm following reports that a child had been seriously injured by a firearm.

An air ambulance attended and police secured a weapon at the scene.

Jay, from Frizington in west Cumbria, was taken to hospital with severe head and facial injuries but died overnight.

Police later arrested a man in his 60s on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter before he was released on bail pending further enquiries.

At Carlisle Crown Court, Thursby, of Dent Place, Cleator Moor, denied the charge.

A provisional trial date has been set for 26 July 2027.

The defendant is due to appear before the court again on 28 September for a case review hearing.

In tributes released after his death, Jay’s family described him as a much-loved boy with a passion for speedway and football.

“Jay was extremely loved, not only by us, but by all who met him,” they said.

“He had fantastic friends and always had a smile on his face.”

Cumbria Police previously appealed for anyone who witnessed the shooting, or the moments leading up to it, to come forward as investigations continued.