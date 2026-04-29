Man dies after being crushed by farm machinery in Shropshire

A man has died after being crushed by farm machinery in Shropshire, in an incident that highlights the ongoing dangers of working with heavy equipment.

Police responded to an incident in Shifnal on Sunday, 12 April, after a man was reportedly trapped under a spreader while spreading fertiliser. He later died from his injuries.

West Mercia Police officers described the incident as an “industrial accident”, with emergency services attending the scene.

Incidents involving heavy machinery remain one of the most common causes of serious injury and death on farms, where large equipment and demanding working conditions can pose significant risks.

This case comes amid ongoing safety concerns across the agricultural sector, which continues to record disproportionately high levels of workplace accidents.

Despite employing just 1% of the workforce, farming accounts for around one in five workplace deaths in the UK.

Recent figures highlight the scale of the issue. Data released to coincide with Farm Safety Week 2025 showed that 28 farm workers lost their lives across the UK, including 23 in Great Britain and five in Northern Ireland.

A further four members of the public, including two children, were also killed in farm-related incidents during the same period.

The figures underline the continued dangers faced by those working in agriculture and the importance of maintaining high safety standards when operating machinery and working in high-risk environments.