Man dies after bridge collapses on Lancashire farm

A man has died and several others injured after a vehicle pulling a trailer fell into a river when a bridge collapsed on a Lancashire farm.

Police were called around 4.25pm on Tuesday (18 January) to the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale following a report of a serious accident on a farm.

It was reported a Polaris Ranger vehicle pulling a trailer had fallen into a river when a bridge collapsed.

Eleven people were in the ranger vehicle and trailer at the time of the incident.

One man suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another man suffered a serious head injury, while one man sustained a serious back injury. Both were taken to nearby hospitals.

Emergency services including police, ambulance crews, fire crews and mountain rescue attended the scene.

An investigation into the circumstances around the incident is underway and the Health and Safety Executive (HS) has been informed.

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of Lancashire Police, said: “My thoughts are very much with all those involved in what is a very sad and tragic incident.

“One man has sadly died and a number of people have suffered serious injuries.

“At this time we believe the vehicle was pulling the trailer, containing a number of people, when a bridge gave way.

"Those people were then thrown from the vehicle and trailer.

“Our investigation is at very early stages and enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”

Anyone with information which can help police can call 101 quoting log 0953 of 18 January.

A total of 34 people in Britain were killed in agriculture during the past year, the HSE said last month in its latest report.

The startling figure compares to an annual average number of 28 fatalities in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sectors over the last five years.