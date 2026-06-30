Man dies after motorcycle and tractor collide near Barnsley

A 44-year-old motorcyclist has died following a crash with a tractor near Barnsley.

Emergency services were called to Copster Lane in Thurgoland at about 7.15pm on Wednesday 24 June after reports of the collision.

South Yorkshire Police said the rider was treated by ambulance crews but died at the scene.

His family has been informed.

The tractor driver remained at the scene and is assisting officers with their inquiries, the force said.

Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or mobile phone footage from the area, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact South Yorkshire Police.