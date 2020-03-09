Man dies after tractor collides into 'electrical structure'

Enquiries are now underway into the death of the man

A 32-year-old man has died after his tractor crashed into an 'electrical structure' on a farm near Grimsby.

The incident happened in the Immingham area at about 2.30pm on Thursday 5 March.

The tractor driver, who has not been named, was discovered to have died from injuries sustained after the crash.

Initial investigations indicate he did not have direct contact with any live electrical equipment, Northern Powergrid said.







It is believed the incident did, however, leave nearly 2,000 homes in the area without power, the firm added.

Emergencies services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene of the incident.

A Humberside Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are underway into the death of a 32-year-old-man on farm premises in the Immingham area on Thursday, March 5.

"We are working with the HSE to establish the circumstances of the death."

Northern Powergrid said in a statement that the power cut affected 1,908 customers in Immingham.

"Our teams attended, alongside the emergency services, who are now investigating the death of a 32-year-old-man on farm premises.

"Our thoughts and condolences are very much with the gentleman's family and friends at this sad time."

"We will continue to support the investigating authorities who are working to establish exactly what happened," the firm said.

A spokesman for the Grimsby and North Lincolnshire coroner's office confirmed the report: "The man, aged 32 years, died in a collision with an electrical structure on the old Killingholme airfield. The site is now used as a farm."

One person dies per year in the agricultural industry when working too close to overhead power lines, according to a 2018 safety campaign.

In addition, there were also 1,140 near-miss incidents involving machinery contacting overhead electric power lines where serious injury or death was a possibility in the last five years.